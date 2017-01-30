Take 3 With WBTV Sports is a weekly sports show with Ashley Stroehlein, Delano Little, and Nate Wimberly. Each week they'll debate the hottest sports topics in local and national sports, have exclusive interviews with some of Charlotte's local sports stars, and some of your favorite guests will join them in studio to show you the best game day cocktails, food, and even sports fashion.

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH

You can watch Take 3 With WBTV Sports exclusively on WBTV.com and on the WBTV Sports App.

Take 3 With WBTV Sports: Episode 1 topics:

Ashley, Delano, and Nate debate the new NASCAR format, discuss if Charlotte is ready for MLS, look at who's taking home the Lombardi Trophy, and more.

Homer from the Knights also joins them in studio to drop off a special gift, and Genevieve Bourgeois from Sullivan's Steakhouse shows you how to make two new drinks for the Super Bowl.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.