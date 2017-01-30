WEATHER: Chilly start to the week, Winter Weather Advisory in place for several mountain counties

* High Country Schools Closed

* Chilly Start To Week

* Mild Mid-Week Weather

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Avery, Ashe and Watauga Counties until noon today where snow continues to fall this morning. The heaviest and steadiest snow is winding down, but flurries will likely linger through the midday hours. And it will be cold, with temperatures holding in the 20s and winds gusting up to 35 mph there.

For the rest of us, day break temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s this morning under mostly clear and dry conditions. Skies will be clear most of the day with plenty of sunshine expected along with a chilly breeze. Afternoon readings will top out in the upper 40s.

The mid-week period looks to bring another warming trend. Highs will be in the low 60s Tuesday and mid 60s on Wednesday, with plenty of sunshine to go around. Thursday will still be above average - but back in the upper 50s.

We will be back close to normal for Friday and the weekend, with highs mainly in the upper 40s and a little better rain chances expected by Sunday.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

