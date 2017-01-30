Winter weather forces multiple school districts to close Monday - | WBTV Charlotte

Main Street in Blowing Rock (Micah Smith | WBTV) Main Street in Blowing Rock (Micah Smith | WBTV)
Multiple school districts were closed in the WBTV viewing area Monday due to snow and ice. 

Schools in Alleghany County, Watauga County, Avery County, Ashe County and Mitchell County were all closed for students. Alleghany, Mitchell and Watauga County schools were still open for some staff, with an optional teacher workday. 

Appalachian State University classes were delayed until 10 a.m. due to inclement weather, with Watauga County under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon. Find more info here

Boone police asked commuters to avoid the slick roadways.

