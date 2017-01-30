Winter weather forces multiple school districts to close Monday

Two people have been charged after a brief pursuit involving police in Salisbury. According to the report, an officer was on patrol in the area near I-85 and East Innes on Tuesday morning just before 3:00 am.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to Bruns Academy, on S Bruns Avenue near uptown, in reference to a man armed with a knife who entered the school's main doors.
Donald Lee Frye, 50 of 12th Street in Kannapolis, is being charged in connection to the death of Shelia Godfrey, who was found dead at her home Friday.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 22-year-old Kendell Jackson and 19-year-old Sanchez Crump robbed a person in the 5400 block of Brookshire Boulevard and then fled.
The principal of Knox Middle School, who has been given much credit for improvements at the once struggling school, is leaving the Rowan-Salisbury School System for a job in South Carolina.
