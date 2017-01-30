Schools closed due to snow, ice

Good morning to you! Hope you had a great weekend. This is Christine Sperow in the WBTV newsroom. Today is Monday, January 30. Here is a first look at the stories we're working to bring you the latest information on when you watch WBTV News This Morning. We're live from 4:30-9:00 a.m. on WBTV and Bounce TV. Make sure you're tuned in!

LIVE: Things may be just cold where you live but for folks in the mountains, snow is already impacting the start to the day! Here is a list of schools that are closed today, Monday, January 30:

Ashe County Schools

Avery County Schools

Alleghany County Schools

Mitchell County Schools

Watauga County Schools

Driving conditions are dangerous throughout this area. WBTV's Micah Smith is already in the mountains with Storm 3. She'll be showing us the snow on the ground, and tell us what's being done to keep people safe on the roads.

Nationwide protests have been making headlines all weekend, following President Trump's travel ban targeting seven mostly Muslim countries. Charlotte was one of many cities where people expressed outrage against the ban. North Carolina's governor is the latest to respond to the ban so we'll tell you what he said. Plus, at least one college student from the Carolinas was denied boarding a flight back to U.S. due to the ban.

A terrible incident out of Union County has officials pleading for the public's help. Seven dogs were shot and killed and authorities are looking for the people who did it.

WEATHER CHANGES: It is COLD outside. When will we warm back up? Will some of the lower elevations see snowfall like what's on the ground in the mountains?? Meteorologist Al Conklin has the most accurate look at the forecast. Watch for updates on air every seven minutes.

