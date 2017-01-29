Deputies: Seven dogs found shot, killed along road in Union Coun - | WBTV Charlotte

Deputies: Seven dogs found shot, killed along road in Union County

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

The Union County Sheriff's Office is asking for help after seven dogs were found shot and killed along the same road.

According to deputies, the bodies of the dogs were found along Morgan Academy Road last Friday, but appear to have been there for some time.

Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue, a North Carolina-based rescue group, posted a message on Facebook claiming it went to the location and took the bodies of the dead animals, who reportedly had been shot and had broken necks.

"We took two of the dog's bodies to Ballantyne Veterinarian Clinic and [the veterinarian] confirmed the gunshot wounds and broken necks," the rescue group posted.

The animals are believed to be hunting dogs, but deputies say no microchips were found to help identify their owner.

The group also posted photos of what it called a "very gruesome, heartbreaking scene" in hopes that someone might know something or recognize the dogs.
The dogs were expected to be creamated.

"Every dog will leave this earth with dignity and will have a name," they wrote. "It is the least that we could do after what some horrible human(s) did to them."

The animals were given the names by the rescue group of Sophie, Scarlett, Ingrid, Rhett, Clyde, Baker and Bailey.

If you know anything about this matter, please call the Sheriff's Office at 704 283 3789 or Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

