FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory issued for NC mountains

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Monday at noon for Avery, Ashe and Watauga County.

Snow showers will be possible through the night and into Monday morning for those counties. Accumulations of a trace to 2” will be possible. For the highest elevations – mainly mountain peaks, up to 4” could fall.

Travel could become tricky in some places. Plus, it will be quite cold.

Temperatures will fall to the upper teens, with winds gusting up to 25 mph.

For the rest of us, winter weather won’t be an issue. However, temperatures will fall to the upper 20s by Monday morning. Highs will reach the upper 40s during the day. We’ll head back to the low 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

