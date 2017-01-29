BLOG: Snow on the way for ski country

Ski lovers rejoice, after a January that has been pretty warm and dry, we've finally got some mountain snow on the way!

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Ashe, Watauga, and Avery counties from Noon Sunday through Noon Monday for 1-3" of snow. The lower totals will be in the eastern (lower elevation) part of the counties, with the higher elevations/ski resorts looking at 3" or even 4" or so inches.

We've been checking out the webcams from the resorts over the weekend. Not only is natural snow in the forecast, but snow-making conditions have been back ever since our cold front came through late last week, so snow making has also been in full effect over the last few days!

Conditions have improved dramatically since then and more slopes are now open. As of Sunday morning, here are the latest conditions at our local ski resorts across NC:

Appalachian: 20-32", 9 slopes

Beech: 12-26", 9 slopes

Sugar: 18-44", 10 slopes

Cataloochee: 12-24", 7 slopes

If you do make it up to ski or just to check out the snow, we want to see! Don't forget you can share your photos with us on social media using the hashtags #SnoWBTV and #WBTVandMe

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved