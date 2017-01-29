Conservative group gives high marks to local lawmakers

A conservative organization has given high rankings to local lawmakers according to a news release. The news release also noted that some Republicans vote "less conservatively" than last year.

The American Conservative Union Foundation (ACU) released its 2016 ratings of the North Carolina General Assembly. Representative Carl Ford (R-76) and Senator Tom McInnis (R-25) are among a small group receiving awards from the organization.

Ford scored a 92% rating, making him among the most conservative lawmakers. McInnis scored a 90% rating.

In its sixth year of rating the state, ACU found that Republican legislators voted less conservatively compared to last year, with the overall Republican average decreasing by 17 points-- from 86/100 in 2015, to 69/100 in 2016.



“Although the bathroom bill dominated the news in 2016, North Carolina’s legislature passed a lot of bills that are worth noting,” said ACU Chairman Matt Schlapp. “Specifically, the Senate did a lot of good work by passing House-passed bills from the 2015 session, prioritizing strong regulatory reform and the prevention of eminent domain misuse.”



"In addition to curbing state agency rulemaking and expanding government oversight, there were numerous highlights in the past legislative session. Such highlights include establishing a new charter school pilot program, increasing property rights protections, and establishing a constitutional right to hunt and fish," the release states. "However, as the decline in overall conservative average shows, not everything was positive. State lawmakers drastically increased numerous professional licensing fees and passed crony-capitalist natural gas infrastructure legislation."



A detailed scorecard has been produced for all 50 state legislative bodies across the full spectrum of conservative issues, with scores for over 7,400 individual legislators.



To view the entire North Carolina ratings guide, visit http://acuratings.conservative.org/state-ratings-2016/ and click on North Carolina.



In the news release it notes that the organization researches and selects a wide range of bills that reflect a member’s adherence to "conservative principles, whether they be economic, social, cultural, or government integrity."



Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.