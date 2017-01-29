Two arrested, drugs found after crash on I-77

Two people were arrested overnight after an off-duty officer noticed a crash on the side of the road and the people were found with a backpack of drugs.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the crash happened on the northbound side of Interstate 77 just before the Langtree exit. This is near Mt. Mourne.

An off-duty officer noticed the crash and discovered the vehicle had been stolen and wrecked into another car on the freeway.

According to police, two people inside the car ran across the interstate in an attempt to escape. Both made it to a wooded area but one of the people came back to the wrecked car to get a backpack with drugs inside.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office and Mooresville Police began searching using thermal imaging and a K-9 and were able to find that person.

Investigators later found the second person hiding in a pile of leaves in the backyard of a home nearby.

No injuries were reported but charges are pending against both people involved.

That portion of the interstate was closed for a short time but has since re-opened.

