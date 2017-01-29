Fire breaks out near heating unit at Huntersville hotel

An investigation is underway to see what sparked a fire at a Huntersville hotel near the heating unit inside a room.

Firefighters were called to the Quality Inn in Huntersville after a fire alarm was triggered from inside a hotel room early Sunday morning.

Crews reported seeing heavy smoke and flames coming from a second-story room but were able to get the fire out quickly. Officials say the room where the fire started has both fire and water damage, and at least five other units have water damage.

No one was injured in the blaze and the hotel was able to move those guests to other rooms.

Officials say the fire started at the base of a heating unit inside the room, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

