Fire burns at Clearwater Paper Plant, no one hurt

Several fire crews responded to a fire at the Clearwater Paper Plant in Shelby Saturday evening.

The fire broke out around 5:45 p.m.

Officials tell WBTV around 100 workers were inside when it started. They evacuated immediately, and no one was hurt.

According to a fire official, the blaze started in a storage room in the back of the plant. There is no word yet on the damages.

Workers are waiting for an all-clear from fire crews. If given the all clear, they will return to work Sunday.

