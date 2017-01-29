JCSU: JCSU Women Gains 75-68 Win Over Shaw

JCSU Women Gains 75-68 Win Over Shaw



Charlotte, N.C. (Jan. 28, 2017) – Junior Kendall Adams had a game-high 19 points as the Johnson C. Smith University Women’s basketball team downed visiting Shaw University 75-68 in a CIAA Southern Division game at Brayboy Gym on Saturday afternoon.



Adams, from Opelika, Ala., went 8-of-11 from the field including a 2-for-2 effort from three-point range in the win. She also hauled in six rebounds for JCSU. Junior teammate Blaire Thomas (Waterloo, Iowa) managed 14 points and eight rebounds while MaryAnna Moore (Laurens, S.C.) had 10 points and eight rebounds.



Neither team could take a significant advantage in the first quarter, as each team held a five point lead at different stages of the quarter. The JCSU cushion came early at the 8:44 mark when the Golden Bulls bolted to a 7-2 lead. Shaw would battle back to tie the game at 9-9 with 6:46 to go before building the 16-11 lead at the 4:43 mark. JCSU would storm back, closing the Shaw lead to 19-18 after

Monique Hall (Melbourne, Fla.) connected on a jumper with 1:37 remaining. Shaw then went ahead 20-18 before JCSU’s JeKeyah McNeil (Fayetteville, N.C.) canned a three-pointer to stake the Golden Bulls to the 21-20 lead at the end of the quarter.



Shaw would then go on to a 9-2 run to start the second quarter to regain the lead at 29-23 with 8:16 left. The Golden Bulls would then storm back with a 9-1 spurt to lead 32-30 after an Adams three-pointer. The JCSU lead would quickly balloon to 45-36 after two Thomas free throws with 57 seconds left in the half, a score that would last to halftime.



In the third quarter, JCSU would gain it’s largest of the game, 16 points at the 5:41 mark when Thomas connected on a jumper, making it 59-43. Shaw would cut the lead back to seven points with 50 seconds to play after Raquel Kellow buried a three-pointer, making it 62-55.



The JCSU lead was trimmed to three points after two Stephanie Custodio free throws at the 2:59 mark, Custodio would also hit a jumper with 1:36 left to draw to within 70-67 but on JCSU’s next possession, Malia Rivers (Pageland, S.C.) would drill and three-pointer to extend the lead to 73-67. After another Custodio free throw, Moore would ice the game with a layup in traffic off an Anika Jones (Shelby, N.C.) pass that provided the 75-68 final.



The win marks the first career win over Shaw for head coach Stephen Joyner, Jr. and improves the Golden Bulls to a 15-5 overall, 8-2 in CIAA play and 4-1 in the Southern Division. Shaw drops to 7-15, 4-6 in CIAA play and 2-3 in the Southern Division.



JCSU will next travel to nationally-ranked Virginia Union for a CIAA contest on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

K.C. Culler Sports Information Director Johnson C. Smith University Office: 704.378.1118

Mobile: 336.462.7588 www.goldenbullsports.com

@JCSU_Sports