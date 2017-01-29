JCSU: Shaw Drops JCSU Men’s Basketball, 66-63

Shaw Drops JCSU Men’s Basketball, 66-63



Charlotte, N.C. -- (Jan. 28, 2017) – Shaw University guard Benji Bell scored a game-high 21 points as the visiting Bears earned a 66-63 win over Johnson C. Smith University in CIAA Southern Division play at Brayboy Gym on Saturday afternoon.



Neither team started particularly well, as the teams were tied early at 6-6 with 18:14 to play. Shaw then built the 13-7 lead following David Madol’s layup at the 15:11 mark. JCSU would slice into the Bear lead closing to 18-16 after a DeAngelo Beatty (Hickory, N.C.) free throw at 10:14. After Shaw jumped ahead again by four, Robert Davis (West Friendship, Md.) again brought JCSU to within two points at 20-18 and following a Shaw miss, Arthur Bennett’s (Powder Springs, Ga.) basket tied it with 6:35 at 20-20. JCSU then had the 28-25 lead after Brandon McKinney (Hoover, Ala.) knocked down a jumper with 1:53 left. JCSU would limit Shaw to just three more points in the half and took the 29-28 lead into halftime.



In the second half, Shaw jumped on the Golden Bulls, gaining a 10-point lead (45-35) at 14:20 after a Larry Richardson three-pointer. JCSU could not trim the Bear lead to less than six points until the 3:17 mark when Gabon Williams (Charlotte, N.C.) got a layup to fall, making it 60-56. After a Shaw miss, JCSU’s Davis and Christian Kirchman (Roanoke, Va.) connected on back-to-back scores, tying the game at 60-60 with 2:30 left.



Shaw would then string together two Bell free throws and after a missed JCSU three-pointer, Joshua Cassady followed with a Shaw layup that boosted the lead to 64-60. Williams’ three-pointer with 26 seconds left was no good and after a Shaw rebound, DeAngelo Stephens-Bell connected on two free throws to make it 66-60. On JCSU’s final possession, Davis would connect for a three-pointer to provide the 66-63 final.



JCSU Christian Williams had 15 points and six rebounds while Davis also had 15 points and finished with three assists. Gabon Williams would chip in 10 points as the only other Golden Bull in double figures.



In addition to the 21 points score by Bell, Joshua Cassady would have 14 points and 10 rebounds following by a 10-point, eight rebound outing from Stephens-Bell.



The loss drops JCSU to 8-12 overall, 4-6 in league play and 1-4 in the Southern Division while Shaw improves to 10-10, 6-4 and 4-1 in the Southern Division.

