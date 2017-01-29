CHARLOTTE: Ogbueze Scores 1,000th Career Point, 49ers Fall At Rice

th

Charlotte returns to Halton

Arena for a two-game Conference USA home stand beginning with Florida Atlantic,

Thursday, February 2 at 7 p.m.

The 49ers had five players in double-figures, led by Jon Davis' 21 points, but Charlotte (10-10, C-USA: 4-5) lost to Rice (14-8, C-USA: 4-5), 84-67, on the road. With a three-point play in the final minute and a half, Braxton Ogbueze became the 26player in Charlotte history to score 1,000 career points.Davis' 21 points marked his ninth 20-point scoring game 19double-figure scoring game of the season. Ogbueze scored 15 points on the night to reach the 1,000 career point mark, his 11double-figure scoring game of the season. Austin Ajukwa had 10 points for his seventh double-figure scoring game of the season. Najee Garvin recorded his fifth double-figure scoring game with 10 points. Anthony Vanhook scored 10 points off the bench for his ninth double-figure scoring game of the season.Rice had three players in double-figures led by Marcus Evans and Egor Koulechov with 23 points each.The 49ers finished the game with 34 points in the paint.Rice scored the first five points of the game. The 49ers answered with an 8-0 run capped off by a layup by Najee Garvin withon the clock. Garvin scored four points during the 49ers' run.Then, Rice went on a 14-0 run over the next three minutes, taking a 19-8 lead when Evans scored withleft in the first half.Rice maintained a lead for the rest of the half. The 49ers were able to cut Rice's lead to three points on several occasions, but they were not able to get any closer in the first half.Rice scored the first basket of the second half pushing their lead to seven points. The 49ers managed to cut Rice's second half lead to five points a couple of times, but they were never able to get any closer in the second half.--