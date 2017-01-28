What the end of Ringling circus feels like to a guy on the inside

A dozen years ago, back when Wages Argott was still behind a desk working as a financial consultant, he never could have imagined what it would be like living the life of a circus performer.

But now, the Birmingham, Ala. native – who has spent 11 years as the conductor and lead trumpeter for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey and six as husband to a former-clown-turned-publicity-coordinator for the tour – is struggling to picture what life will look like without the circus.

After a 146-year run, Ringling announced this month that it plans to close forever in May, just a year after retiring its fleet of elephants. The final tour, called “Out Of This World,” will run for eight performances at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center next Wednesday through Sunday.

“I’m just sad to see this go away,” said Argott, 36, calling from a tour stop in Columbia, S.C., on Thursday. “My wife and I will be fine, and there is some excitement about determining where we’re going to live. I mean, we’ve been shopping every major city in America for the past six or seven years, so it’ll be fun to pick one and settle down. But it’s definitely sad. I had this outstanding band full of great friends that I was leading, I was part of this huge show, my wife was out traveling with me – it doesn’t get any better than this. This was truly my dream job.”

What is that job, exactly? He leads a nine-piece band that includes two trumpets (one of which is his), an alto saxophone, a trombone, two keyboards, an electric bass, an electric guitar and drums. That’s right: All of the circus’s music is performed live.

The score is composed by “Hollywood guys,” Argott says, but his job is to watch the entire show and move the band through that score – adapting and manipulating it on the fly, as necessary – based on the action on the floor.

Oh, and to be clear, although he worked full-time as a cubicle dweller prior to running off to join the circus, he also had a deep musical background. A trained musician who studied music at the University of Alabama-Birmingham and the University of Georgia, Argott performed in several regional Broadway shows and as a contract player in horn sections for groups including The Temptations and The Four Tops.

In any other year, we would have spent most of our time talking to Argott about the music of Ringling Bros. This, however, is not just any other year.

Q. How’s the tour going so far?

Well, as everyone knows, it took a little bit of a turn a couple weeks ago.

Q. When did the company break the news to you guys, and was it a blindside?

We found out at the exact same time as the rest of the world did. We had an announcement after a three-show day in Miami, and the press release happened almost simultaneously. People have asked me if I’d seen the signs. Outside of a few less people in seats, there was no sign internally that this was coming. Because this show that we’ve got now is as big as anything we’ve put on. ... When you have two large touring shows, you think, OK if there’s ever really a problem, maybe we’ll go to one show. Maybe we’ll reduce the size of a show. (Ringling has two touring units, Red and Blue, which tour the country independently. Argott is with the Blue Unit.) But to go from full throttle to zero like that I don’t think anybody was expecting it.

Q. And now that you’ve had a couple weeks to let it all sink in, what’s going through your mind?

A lot of emotions. ... I’ve always been a pretty big Ringling Bros. fan. I grew up going to their shows with my mom and watching (the famed, late animal trainer) Gunther Gebel-Williams, who was a huge star at that time. I would dress up as him, and I had a big stuffed lion that I would drape over my shoulders and walk around the house. Seeing that show – I mean, that’s something that you can’t see anywhere else. You don’t get to see humans and animals interacting like that as equals anywhere else. It made a lifetime impression on me. Anyway, last week the tour stopped in my hometown: Birmingham, Alabama, where I saw the show when I was a kid. I got to see a lot of my old classmates and family members and their children. So a lot of my heavy emotions have been directed more at the end of the tradition: watching all of these people see me for the last time, playing that building for the last time – as a touring professional, I’m not sure that I’ll be back through Birmingham, Alabama, again – and knowing that my kids probably won’t have the chance to see a Ringling circus.

Q. What was it like for you as performers to see the elephants retired from the show last May?

The elephants are the animals on the show that we probably interacted with the most. The elephants are very intelligent, they’re very friendly, and it’s hard to ignore when you’re backstage waiting to go to the show and there’s an 8,000-pound creature right there. And it wasn’t unusual for me during intermission to pat an elephant on the trunk or something. We had such a good relationship with the trainers, as well. ... So it was like losing a member of the family. It definitely changed the dynamic for us. I always took conducting the elephant act very seriously, because elephants listen to the music. So you have to really key in on what the trainers are asking them to do, because if you change the music – if you move ahead in the music without the trainers giving a command – the elephants will say, ah, time to move on. I watch the show very closely – as closely as anybody would – and I really do believe that those elephants did enjoy their performing and their purpose in the show. It’s like with dogs – you can tell when your dog’s happy, and when it’s not. The moods are visible and tangible. And it was the same way with the elephants.

Q. It’s obvious, from listening to you talk, that you felt a connection with and an affection for those animals. Of course, Ringling Bros. for decades now has been criticized by animal activists who alleged inhuman treatment and conditions. How much did that weigh on you?

It would get frustrating. And the biggest problem for me was that we would read this information, we would hear what their arguments were, and those of us who lived and worked there every day were like, “Will you please listen to us and become educated, and really grasp that your idea is completely different from what’s happening here?” As for the care of our animals ... I was always really surprised with how smoothly things went with regards to animals, how they were able to move all these giant creatures from one city to the other and do it comfortably and safely and humanely. The level of care that our trainers gave to these animals was really touching to watch sometimes – especially seeing how they were with their animals in those moments (out of public view). To then have that beautiful thing that I saw in my life constantly misrepresented – even people close to me who would say things that were disparaging – it did get difficult for us. And to see ultimately the result in the end, when the elephants left the show, was a blow to us. It did leave a little bit of a hole in our hearts.

Q. Animals aside, what do you think the end of the circus says about changing habits among Americans in general when it comes to entertainment options?

Our parent company, Feld Entertainment, has 25 other shows. They do Monster Jam, Marvel Universe, Disney on Ice – lots of things. So all of these other shows in our company have media relevance to the lives of adults, kids, families. The circus doesn’t have that pop-culture presence anymore. There’s no real correlation for the lives of these kids. They don’t see anything on television that relates to it, there’s nothing in video games that relates to it. And there’s so many entertainment options now; everyone’s entertainment dollar is stretched so thin. But it’s a shame that this really unique art form has fallen to the wayside. And the buy-in price for our show can be (really inexpensive). To get a 2 1/2-hour show for that amount of money – even a 2 1/2-hour live music performance for that amount of money – is ridiculous. But for everything you get to see and do for that, it’s insane. I think that sometimes it just gets lost in the mix of everything.

Q. And finally, do you have any idea yet what will be next for you, career-wise?

Well, I had a corporate job before this, and after 11-plus years of having done this, I think I’m finally a musician now. So I think it’s safe to say I want to continue to work in music full-time, because that’s what makes me happy. It’s tough for me, because as much as I’d like to be really pushing myself out there and looking for other work, I don’t want anything to take me away from this right now. I really want to finish it, and I’m really excited to continue performing this show and playing for these huge audiences. When the announcement happened, I was getting calls immediately about the next thing from old contractors and other people that I used to work with, which was nice. But I couldn’t imagine anybody standing up there and conducting that final performance but me. This job has meant so much to me. ... I want to see it through to the end.

Editor’s note: The final performance of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus is scheduled for May 21 at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y. It is sold out.



