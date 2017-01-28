Gas line cut leaves dozens of Huntersville homes without natural - | WBTV Charlotte

Gas line cut leaves dozens of Huntersville homes without natural gas

(Huntersville Fire Department) (Huntersville Fire Department)
HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) -

Around 60 homes were without natural gas Saturday following a gas line cut in Huntersville.

The cut happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 1120 block of Westcott Hill Drive.  

The Huntersville Fire Department said Piedmont Natural Gas was working to restore gas to the homes. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly