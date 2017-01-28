Two injured in northeast Charlotte shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting in northeast Charlotte Saturday afternoon. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the suspect is in custody and the gun has been seized.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. in the 7000 block of N Tryon Street, where police blocked off the Circle K with crime scene tape.

A witness says they saw two men arguing prior to the shooting.

Medic took one person to Carolinas Medical Center in critical condition. Police say the second person was shot in the hand and leg and is expected to be OK.

