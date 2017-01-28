Two injured in northeast Charlotte shooting

According to Grant, 17-year-old Allen Cooper Jr and a group were leaving a community league basketball game at the Barr Street Learning Center Campus when another group fired at them from down the road.More >>
Last year, Carolina Waterfowl Rescue took in more than 1,900 baby songbirds. This year Gordon says they're on track to far surpass that number and funds to care for them are running low.More >>
A 27-year-old Rockwell man is facing charges after investigators say he fired shots at Kannapolis Police officers last week when they attempted to serve warrants on him at a motel Friday.More >>
The all-clear has been given at Freedom Park after patrons were being warned to keep their pets out of the water along the Little Sugar Creek Greenway after walkers found dead, sick ducks Sunday.More >>
A beloved symbol of Rowan County and North Carolina got a special recognition on Monday during the Rowan County Commission meeting.More >>
