Multiple crews respond to large barn fire in Taylorsville

Multiple fire departments responded to a large barn fire in Taylorsville Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a barn in the 1800 block of U.S. 64, where heavy flames and smoke could be seen coming from the barn.

Ellendale, Sugar Loaf, and Hiddenite Fire Departments were called to the fire, firefighters say.

There's no word on injuries or what may have sparked the flames.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.