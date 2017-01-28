Man killed in Burke County crash

A 63-year-old man was killed in a crash just north of Morganton in Burke County Saturday.

Troopers say the man, identified as Norman Hollfield, crashed into an oversized tractor-trailer on U.S. 64 at Highway 18, shutting the roadway down for a time.

Hollfield swerved his pickup to avoid the stopped traffic, went off the road, overcorrected, and slammed into the trailer carrying a wide load.

Hollfield was pronounced dead at the scene, Troopers say. No one else was hurt.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.