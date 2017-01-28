After years of yes, city said no to big sports plan. Why?

From building the uptown arena to the NASCAR Hall of Fame to winning the Democratic National Convention, Charlotte’s stance has been: We will not be outbid. We do not say no.

Until Thursday.

Mayor Jennifer Roberts and the City Council’s decision not to vote on spending $43.75 million for Major League Soccer upset years of precedent, which began when council members ignored a 2001 referendum that defeated a plan to build an uptown arena.

Council members built the arena anyway, and gave its new basketball team, the Charlotte Bobcats, one of the most generous operating agreements in the NBA.

In interviews, council members said they moved away from the plan, which would have replaced Memorial Stadium with a soccer stadium, because of questions about the site in Elizabeth and having only one week to consider the proposal. But some also believe the lingering anger over the Keith Scott shooting in September played an important role in the council rejecting soccer.

In September, activists screamed and cursed at council members and Roberts during a two-hour public forum because a CMPD officer killed Scott and the city initially refused to release dash camera and body camera footage.

Activists are still attending council meetings, including Monday, when many called for the city to strike down the Extraordinary Events ordinance, which gives police more leeway to stop and search people during large events. A town hall meeting held by at-large council member Julie Eiselt was recently disrupted by protestors.

Ashley Williams, a member of Charlotte Uprising, a group that protested the Scott shooting, said members were following the soccer deliberations.

“It was definitely being discussed in terms of look at how the city is looking at putting money in this stadium that isn’t part of the community,” Williams said. “We were like, ‘OK, there they go again.’ ”

Williams said voting to spend money on a soccer stadium would have been “more egregious” after the Scott shooting and protests.

Mecklenburg Commissioners, who approved their part of the soccer deal using general fund tax dollars, have escaped most of the one-on-one protests. Because the county doesn’t run the police department, they haven’t been the focus of Charlotte Uprising protesters and others.

Former City Council member John Autry, who is now a member of the N.C. House, said “it’s a reasonable assumption” that the Scott protests have impacted council members.

“There are other priorities that the city has to deal with, and that the city is dealing with,” he said.

Big projects

For years, the city has worked in partnership with groups like the Charlotte Chamber, the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority and Center City Partners to land its next big project.

After voters rejected building an uptown arena, the City Council approved building a new one anyway, in 2002. The city paid the entire cost of the $265 million arena, and then allowed the city’s new professional basketball team to manage it.

Three years ago, council members approved spending $33.5 million on arena improvements.

In 2006, Charlotte beat out Kansas City, Daytona Beach and Orlando to win the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Charlotte’s proposal to build the museum was the most generous of all cities, and the city persuaded the General Assembly to pass a new hotel/motel tax just for the hall.

Four years later, Charlotte bid for the 2012 DNC. Charlotte’s original bid called for the city to cover any cost overruns from the convention, though former city manager Curt Walton struck that provision from the agreement. The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, however, was so enthusiastic about the DNC that it offered to replace every seat inside the arena if the Democrats wanted a different color.

In recent years, council members have approved money to renovate Bank of America Stadium ($87.5 million) and for a new uptown baseball stadium ($8 million). They also have endorsed building an amateur sports complex at Bojangles’ Coliseum, though that project has stalled.

Process is important

Walton, who was city manager from 2007 to 2013, said he doesn’t think the city’s elected officials have had a dramatic change in philosophy toward big projects.

He said one problem with the soccer proposal was that it was rushed. Council members were first briefed on the deal Monday night, and city staff suggested they vote Friday afternoon.

Walton said some of the other proposals, like spending money on minor-league baseball, took years of negotiations.

He said it’s also appropriate for council members to consider the mood of the community, including people upset at the Scott shooting.

“Any governing body has to look at context and decide where things stack up,” he said. “It’s reasonable to be responsible to that.”

A week before the city pulled out of the soccer deal, Michael Smith of Center City Partners referenced the Scott protests.

“This is a $175 million public project,” said Smith, who supports the stadium. “We as a city were changed last September ... This is an opportunity for us to have a really large investment and think through how do we do it differently?”

The project could offer chances for worker apprenticeships or greater minority-owned business participation, Smith said.

No council members seized upon that idea.

In announcing opposition to the stadium deal, Democratic council member Al Austin said earlier this week he wanted to make sure the council is focused on economic opportunity.

After the Scott shooting, council members said they would build 5,000 units of affordable housing in three years instead of five years and spend at least $1 million on a job training program. They are also discussing changing policies that guide when and how they offer incentives for companies that bring jobs to Charlotte.

Mayor Pro Tem Vi Lyles, who urged council members to create a “community action plan” after the protests and riots, said Friday there were a number of factors that drove her decision to reject the stadium plan, for now.

One factor was whether the Elizabeth site was the best for soccer. Another was the short time frame, and whether the city could effectively communicate with the community that it would be using hotel/motel tax dollars that are restricted for tourism purposes.

Lyles said that the “pots of money are different,” but “in the short time frame it would have been difficult to communicate that.”