Prisoner accused of assaulting two Lincoln County detention officers

A prisoner assaulted two Lincoln County detention officers while being escorted to the restroom Wednesday, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies say 26-year-old Samantha Ruiz pushed one officer to the floor, scratched her neck and broke her glasses. Another officer came to help but was kicked in the face, deputies say.

Lincoln County EMS treated the injured officers. Ruiz was charged with two felony counts of assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of injury to personal property.

She was placed on a no-hold bond.

Ruiz was placed in the jail on Tuesday for trespassing and resisting arrest in connection to an incident at the Hessed House of Hope in Lincolnton.

