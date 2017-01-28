Prisoner accused of assaulting two Lincoln County detention officers

The number of calls to the Carolinas Poison Center (CPC) about snake bites has increased nearly four-fold from what the center was seeing this time last year.More >>
The number of calls to the Carolinas Poison Center (CPC) about snake bites has increased nearly four-fold from what the center was seeing this time last year.More >>
Department of Transportation (DOT) spokesperson Jen Thompson says highway crews are aware of the problem and plan to remove the debris this week. It will be a major effort, though, and special equipment will be brought in to do it.More >>
Department of Transportation (DOT) spokesperson Jen Thompson says highway crews are aware of the problem and plan to remove the debris this week. It will be a major effort, though, and special equipment will be brought in to do it.More >>
Greydon Keith Hansen and Dontray Cumberlander are each charged with three counts of murder in the deaths of Justin Michael Aiken, 21, Cody Manood Bouphavong, 21, and Quajuae Alexus Kennedy, 21.More >>
Greydon Keith Hansen and Dontray Cumberlander are each charged with three counts of murder in the deaths of Justin Michael Aiken, 21, Cody Manood Bouphavong, 21, and Quajuae Alexus Kennedy, 21.More >>
CMS says the purpose is to give students better opportunities and make schools more diverse. The proposed plan could also change the makeup of the Project Lift program.More >>
CMS says the purpose is to give students better opportunities and make schools more diverse. The proposed plan could also change the makeup of the Project Lift program.More >>
A beloved symbol of Rowan County and North Carolina got a special recognition on Monday during the Rowan County Commission meeting.More >>
A beloved symbol of Rowan County and North Carolina got a special recognition on Monday during the Rowan County Commission meeting.More >>