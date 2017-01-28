Blowing Rock WinterFest: Participants take Polar Plunge for a cause

Fearless participants jumped into the Chetola Lake in Blowing Rock Saturday, where temperatures were below freezing.

John Carter emceed the event, which kicked off at 10 a.m. at the Chetola Resort at Blowing Rock, located at 185 Chetola Lake Drive. Plungers jumped into the cold water and ate breakfast, which was included in the fee.

The cost is $22 for adults and $16 for children under 12. All proceeds benefit local charities Western Youth Network and Hospitality House.

CLICK HERE FOR PICTURES FROM THE EVENT

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.