Body found by Pokemon Go player in Matthews identified

CMS says the purpose is to give students better opportunities and make schools more diverse. The proposed plan could also change the makeup of the Project Lift program.More >>
A beloved symbol of Rowan County and North Carolina got a special recognition on Monday during the Rowan County Commission meeting.More >>
Jamie Lee Allison Magras, 18, was reported missing from her home near Twins Lakes and Mt. Gallant Roads around 1 a.m. Friday.More >>
The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a “Slight” risk for severe storms. The bullseye should stay across northern North Carolina, through Virginia and up into Pennsylvania.More >>
A 27-year-old Rockwell man is facing charges after investigators say he fired shots at Kannapolis Police officers last week when they attempted to serve warrants on him at a motel Friday.More >>
