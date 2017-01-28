Body found by Pokemon Go player in Matthews identified

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Toomey Avenue, which runs between Remount Road and Wilmore Drive.More >>
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Toomey Avenue, which runs between Remount Road and Wilmore Drive.More >>
The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said they did send a deputy out to look at the bodies before they were removed. They are looking into the case but do not have many leads.More >>
The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said they did send a deputy out to look at the bodies before they were removed. They are looking into the case but do not have many leads.More >>
A witness followed the alleged robbers in a vehicle until they reached Abbot Park on Spruce Street. They then jumped off the moped and ran into the park.More >>
A witness followed the alleged robbers in a vehicle until they reached Abbot Park on Spruce Street. They then jumped off the moped and ran into the park.More >>
According to Grant, 17-year-old Allen Cooper Jr and a group were leaving a community league basketball game at the Barr Street Learning Center Campus when another group fired at them from down the road.More >>
According to Grant, 17-year-old Allen Cooper Jr and a group were leaving a community league basketball game at the Barr Street Learning Center Campus when another group fired at them from down the road.More >>
A Charlotte woman has been indicted by a Grand Jury after investigators say she helped a teenager facing first-degree murder escape to Ohio.More >>
A Charlotte woman has been indicted by a Grand Jury after investigators say she helped a teenager facing first-degree murder escape to Ohio.More >>