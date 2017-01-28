Body found by Pokemon Go player in Matthews identified

A body was found in Matthews Saturday morning, prompting a "suspicious death" investigation, Union County PIO Tony Underwood says.

A father was reportedly out playing Pokemon Go with his kids around 8 a.m. when he found the body, who deputies identified as 42-year-old Andrew Michael Moore.

Deputies say Moore was found in a parking lot near the front entrance of Southern Evangelical Seminary on Tilley Morris Road.

"There was no sign of a struggle at the scene and no obvious cause of death was noted," deputies say.

Southern Evangelical Seminary (SES) President Dr. Richard Land released the following statement.

“I was informed by the Union County Sheriff’s office this morning that a deceased body of a male was found in the bushes of the island in front of the SES campus. Evidently, this person died or was killed in another location and was left on our campus. The police are investigating and said their forensic investigation of the scene has concluded. They assured me there was no break-in to the SES building," Land continued.

An autopsy is expected to reveal more details in Moore's death.

Moore was reportedly from the Weddington area.

