Body found by Pokemon Go player in Matthews identified

There is no shortage of pride at Bunker Hill High School. But last week was one most Bears would like to forget. Monday evening, dozens of faculty members, students and parents gathered in the school's gym to address the video that threw Bunker Hills name in the headlines. The clip shows a student being pummeled repeatedly during lunch by another student. Payton Gregory didn't record the video, but as soon as it started to spread, she brought it to administration and sen...More >>
There is no shortage of pride at Bunker Hill High School. But last week was one most Bears would like to forget. Monday evening, dozens of faculty members, students and parents gathered in the school's gym to address the video that threw Bunker Hills name in the headlines. The clip shows a student being pummeled repeatedly during lunch by another student. Payton Gregory didn't record the video, but as soon as it started to spread, she brought it to administration and sen...More >>
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Toomey Avenue, which runs between Remount Road and Wilmore Drive.More >>
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Toomey Avenue, which runs between Remount Road and Wilmore Drive.More >>
The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said they did send a deputy out to look at the bodies before they were removed. They are looking into the case but do not have many leads.More >>
The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said they did send a deputy out to look at the bodies before they were removed. They are looking into the case but do not have many leads.More >>
A witness followed the alleged robbers in a vehicle until they reached Abbot Park on Spruce Street. They then jumped off the moped and ran into the park.More >>
A witness followed the alleged robbers in a vehicle until they reached Abbot Park on Spruce Street. They then jumped off the moped and ran into the park.More >>
According to Grant, 17-year-old Allen Cooper Jr and a group were leaving a community league basketball game at the Barr Street Learning Center Campus when another group fired at them from down the road.More >>
According to Grant, 17-year-old Allen Cooper Jr and a group were leaving a community league basketball game at the Barr Street Learning Center Campus when another group fired at them from down the road.More >>