'Democracy For Sale' film to be screened in Salisbury

Local residents concerned about the influence of big money in North Carolina politics are bringing the documentary Democracy for Sale to Salisbury, according to a news release provided to WBTV.

The free screening is open to the public and will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at The Norvell Theatre, 135 E. Fisher St. The screening is hosted by the Yadkin Riverkeeper. The 45-minute film will be followed by a question-and-answer session and discussion with local leaders.

No ticket is needed, and seating will be on a first come, first served basis. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

A group of concerned residents reached out to the nonprofit organizing the tour, Working Films, to request a screening in Salisbury.

“Sustaining our democracy is not a Democratic or Republican ideal. It is an American ideal, and it and should always be a goal of any nonpartisan or bipartisan organization,” said Tamara Sheffield, who helped bring the film to Salisbury. “Citizens must be educated on policies and issues. An educated, engaged republic is a powerful one – it allows us to make positive changes for all, not just a select few.”

The Salisbury screening is part of a statewide tour of Democracy for Sale that began Jan. 23. The film features comedian and North Carolina native Zach Galifianakis. In the film Galifianakis demonstrates why North Carolina, "once a beacon of light and generosity in a sea of red state reactionary politics, is now rapidly changing because of a surge of political spending."

According to the news release, the film focuses on how big-money political interests have led to a lack of environmental protection, tax cuts for the upper class and corporations, education cuts and gerrymandering, as well as laws designed to suppress voter turnout. Coordinated by Working Films, the screening tour aims to educate citizens on these issues and provide opportunities for interested individuals to get involved in local organizing.

“This film focuses on something deeply important to me — voting rights. This is a non-partisan issue. I've been an election worker in three states since 2006, so I've seen the damage wrought by gerrymandered districts,” said Teresa Rowell, who helped bring the film to Salisbury and organized the recent March for Love. “Voters find it hard enough to stay engaged and informed without having to deal with their districts evaporating in front of their eyes each election cycle.”

Organizers encourage people to come out and see the film and develop a better understanding of the negative consequences when citizen input in government, at any level, is limited or curtailed, according to the release.

In addition to Salisbury, screenings are being held in Cullowhee, Walnut Cove, Greensboro, Asheville, Bakersville, Saxapahaw, Shelby, Fayetteville, Wilmington, Charlotte, Durham, Chapel Hill, Greenville, Boone, Winston Salem, Raleigh, Goldsboro, New Bern and Tryon.

Democracy for Sale is part of the EPIX original documentary seriesAmerica Divided executive produced by Common, Norman Lear and Shonda Rhimes. The five-part series features narratives of inequality in education, housing, health care, labor, criminal justice and the political system. Created by Divided Films with support from WK Kellogg Foundation, Just Films Ford Foundation, The JPB Foundation and Open Society Foundations.

