'Democracy For Sale' film to be screened in Salisbury

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Vester Thomas Crawford, believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.More >>
The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce “Be An Original” Trade Show will be held on Thurs., May 4, from 2 - 7 p.m. at the West End Plaza,1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. WestMore >>
Jamie Lee Allison Margas, 18, was reported missing from her home near Twins Lakes and Mt Gallant Roads around 1 a.m. Friday.More >>
A dozen protesters sought to enter a branch on the building’s first floor, to present staff with a letter asking that Bank of America distance itself from elected officials who support the immigration policies of President Donald Trump.More >>
The East Rowan High School duo of Hunter Harwood of Gold Hill, North Carolina, and Paiton File of Salisbury brought three bass to the scale Saturday weighing 13 pounds even to win the 2017 FLW High School Fishing North Carolina Open tournament on High Rock Lake, according to a news release.More >>
