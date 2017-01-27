Union Co school board members get update on efforts to help struggling schools

The Union County Public School (UCPS) Board's Curriculum Committee heard a progress report Friday morning on efforts to turn around six of Union County's low-performing schools.

The schools are ranked as "D" and "F" schools. Based on test scores, five of the schools received a "D" and one got an "F". Here are the six schools that were discussed at the meeting:

Benton Heights Elementary School

East Elementary School

East Union Middle School

Marshville Elementary School

Walter Bickett Elementary School

Monroe Middle School

The principals told board members they are making progress. The schools are dealing with students who are struggling to make the grade in math and reading. Principals say their strategy includes teachers getting professional support from outside experts and also making the environment at the school more welcoming where students want to come to school and learn.

The educators are also using specialized computer programs to help boost test scores.

One challenge is keeping teachers on the job. Principals informed board members teachers are getting stressed working at challenged schools and are leaving. Some are now working at charter schools. Teachers have said getting more money from the county to increase their paycheck will help retain them.

"What we hear from the teachers - more supplement would bring in more people and give them an incentive to stay there," UCPS board member Dennis Rape said. "And from my teaching days, an experienced teacher is great but a young teacher is full of energy."

Board members say they will consider more funding for teachers as budget talks begin. The district says it is committed to help the low performing schools succeed.

"We are in ongoing meetings with our principals," UCPS Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Dr. John Jones said. "We conduct walkthroughs. We have our specialists in schools working with teachers looking at focus - having meaningful discourse much of that can be done without spending money."

The district also got an update on literacy. That is a focus of the new superintendent. They are doing an inventory on how many books are in the district to help students succeed. So far numbers show more books are needed.

