Former CMS substitute teacher charged with fondling students appears in court

Former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) substitute teacher John Rader remains in jail after appearing in court Friday afternoon by way of TV monitor.

Rader, who was wearing an orange jumpsuit, only spoke when the judge asked him if he would wear an ankle monitor if he was released. Rader said, "Yes sir."

Rader is charged with several counts of indecent liberties with a minor. The victims are students at Merry Oaks Elementary School. The youngest is 6 years old.

"They should be safe absolutely," Merry Oaks Elementary School parent Tashae Johnson said. "When you are leaving your child with teachers, you would think they are protected - safe."

RELATED: CMS substitute teacher accused of sexually assaulting two elementary school girls

Sources say the investigation started after a student said something to her parent about alleged inappropriate behavior. That's about the time Rader became inactive as a substitute teacher. CMS said he became inactive on January 7th. Rader started working for the district in April of 2016.

In court, the charges were described as very disturbing physical conduct. The judge unsecured Rader's bonds except for one. The judge also said you are innocent until proven guilty.

Rader has hired a lawyer who was in the courtroom asking the judge to release his client. The lawyer argued he is not a flight risk and this was his first run-in with the law.

"Very disturbing," Merry Oaks parent Pramod Bhandarr said. "I have my child here. It's horrible."

CMS has not yet named the other schools where Rader has worked. Police fear there could be other victims out there.

If you have any information that could help police, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 704-334-1600.

Rader's next court date is on February 8.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.