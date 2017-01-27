Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting has questions

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Josue Javier Diaz shot at an unmarked police car and was then killed when an undercover police officer returned fire. Diaz's father says he has questions and wants the truth.

Diaz's father told WBTV that his son worked for him doing construction work.

Mr. Diaz said his 28-year-old son had just finished working at a house and was heading home with a friend. They were in Mr. Diaz's work truck when police say Josue Diaz sideswiped an undercover officer's unmarked vehicle and left the scene.

Police said the officer followed Diaz and was contacting CMPD Communications about the hit and run when Diaz stopped, got out of the truck with a gun and fired at the unmarked car, hitting the driver's side door.

Police call it an apparent case of road rage. They don't believe Diaz knew the other driver was a police officer.

A police source said the detective returned fire with several rounds, which killed Diaz. WBTV has learned that officers recovered a gun on the ground next to Diaz' body.

Mr. Diaz said he will wait to get a complete report from police, but one question he has is why the undercover officer didn't wait for marked police cars and uniformed officers to respond before following his son after the hit and run.

CMPD said the officer was following to report information to headquarters.

Mr. Diaz said his son was born in California and the family moved to Charlotte in 1995. He said Josue Javier Diaz had three children.

The elder Diaz said his son "wasn't an angel, but he was a good son." He said he knew his son had a gun and he believes his son was licensed to carry. Mr. Diaz said as far as he knew, his son wasn't in a gang.

Police sources, however, told WBTV that Josue Diaz was a member of SUR-13, a well known and large Hispanic gang.

Friday evening, more than 100 people gathered at the scene for a vigil. Diaz' sister asked to remain anonymous, but mirrored his father's sentiment. She just wants answers.

“We just want the truth. We want to know what happened that way we can get closure,” she said.

She asked the crowd to come forward if they have or know anyone who has any video evidence of the incident.

“It feels like it’s not happening. Like he’s not dead. I just want to wake up and wish it was all a dream,” she said.

The woman said her brother was not a gang member, but that he simply enjoyed getting tattoos.

“He would get a little sad because people would judge him. They would look at him wrong because of his tattoos or people would pull him over just because,” she said.

According to family members, funeral services will be held over the weekend.

