Two people shot in Harris Teeter parking lot in southeast Charlotte

Two people were taken to the hospital after being shot in the parking lot of a southeast Charlotte grocery store Friday afternoon.

The call came in around 3:45 p.m. from the 3500 block of East Independence Boulevard, near Norland Road. Medic said both victims were taken to Novant Health Presbyterian.

Police said the victims were shot in the Harris Teeter parking lot on the 5700 block of Wyalong Drive and then drove themselves to Independence Blvd where Medic picked them up.

The victims' names and conditions have not been released.

The shooting was surprising to regular shoppers at the grocery store.

"I’ve been here 10 years now, never had an incident like this, never had a major crisis or anything like that," said shopper Michael Hamilton.

He said the shooting didn't need to happen.

"Take a step back and look at the reality of the situation that’s actually taking place. It’s totally unnecessary man,” said Hamilton.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting or if any suspects are being sought.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

