Prosecution shows jury crash reconstruction on fourth day of Donna Hayes trial

On Friday, two Gastonia Police officers took the stand, stating Donna Hayes had to have seen 1-year-old Riley Bradley before running over her in her car and driving away.

The majority of the questions were directed toward Officer J. Ewers, who did the crash reconstruction during the investigation.

Two days before Christmas in 2015, police say Donna Hayes ran over Riley and drove away without stopping and calling for help. Riley died less than a week later.

During questioning from the prosecutor, Ewers went over what calculations he did for the crash reconstruction. He said based off how fast she was driving, and the fact Riley had to be stationary for a brief moment before being hit, he does not believe Hayes did not see the young girl.

"The defendant driving the vehicle, looking ahead, paying attention, should have seen that child," Ewers said.

The prosecution showed the jury diagrams of the road, as well as a computer-animated reconstruction of the crash.

While being questioned by police around the time of the crash, Hayes told detectives she was looking forward, but thought she hit a branch or debris on the road, which is why she continued driving.

She was not impaired, nor was she speeding, according to officers who testified earlier.

Another officer testified earlier in the trial that he checked Hayes' cell phone to see if she was texting, but did not find any incoming or outgoing text messages around the time of the crash.

Hayes' lawyer questioned the precision of Ewers' crash reconstruction.

"Did you get a measurement? Did you get any feet," asked Larry Hoyle, Hayes' lawyer.

"No sir. Looking at that, it would not have been practical, so no, sir, we did not," Ewers said.

"Did you do any timing measurement on the car," Hoyle asked.

"Again, due to the limited amount of view, no sir," Ewers said.

However, prosecutors brought up the sound the collision made.

Several witnesses said they heard the noise. Ewers said the car hit Riley on the head, making a noise easily distinguishable from the noise made by driving over debris on the road, like Hayes told police.

Riley's family has been in the courtroom throughout the trial. Her grandfather tells WBTV they just want this to be over soon.

"Knowing that your granddaughter had to go through all of that, it's very emotional, and gut-wrenching, really," said Rick Bradley. "We want closure."

The trial continues Monday, with testimony from the medical examiner. Closing arguments will likely follow.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.