Cleveland County detention officer assaulted by 17-year-old

A Cleveland County detention officer was assaulted by a 17-year-old inmate Thursday morning. The officer reportedly suffered severe injuries to his face.

According to deputies, officers were called to juvenile housing at the Law Enforcement Detention Center Thursday morning when an inmate, identified as Sijay Thompson, was causing a disturbance. The inmate was reportedly beating the cell block door and using profanity asking to use the phone.

The officer tried to diffuse the situation verbally but was not able to get Thompson to comply, according to reports.

Detention officers decided to "secure the inmate in his cell." Another officer then arrived with a Taser.

As the officer was getting the Taser, Thompson reportedly kicked through the cell door and punched one of the officers in the face. The taser was then deployed, but it was unsuccessful. Only one of the probes touched the inmate, according to deputies.

Two other officers tackled the inmate to the floor, but Thompson reportedly kept fighting. A detention officer then used a drive stun from the Taser to Thompson's body. After that, officers were able to apply restraints and put Thompson in his cell.

The detention officer that was punched was taken to Cleveland Regional Medical Center where doctors said he suffered several fractures to his face including his cheek and orbital bone.

The officer has since been released and will follow up with a plastic surgeon.

Cleveland deputies said Thompson was not hurt. He is currently under a $300,000 bond for robbery, possession of a weapon by a felon, second-degree kidnapping, and a probation violation. Thompson will also be charged in this assault.

