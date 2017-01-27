Huntersville police looking for driver of hit-and-run

Huntersville police are looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian and drove away Thursday afternoon.

Police said it happened on Reese Boulevard at Rose Commons Drive at 4:30 p.m.

According to officers, the pedestrian was seriously hurt when a vehicle struck him while crossing the street.

Huntersville police are investigating and asking for your any witnesses to step forward.

If you have information regarding this hit and run, you can call 704-464-5400.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.