Huntersville convenience store robbed

An armed man robbed a Circle K convenience store in Huntersville just before midnight Tuesday.

Police say the suspect was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun when he robbed the store at 4505 Hylas Lane.

He was wearing a black hooded jacket, black athletic pants with white stripes down the leg, and tan shoes.

The robber was described as a black male, 5' 8" tall with a slender build.

Surveillance cameras showed he had a light-colored bandana over his face and a black bookbag over his shoulder.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise and fled the store on foot.

If you know anything about this robbery, please contact Huntersville police at 704-464-5400.

