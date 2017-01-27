CMPD report: Suspect killed by undercover officer shot at officer

The shooting occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Ravencroft Drive.More >>
A water rescue is in progress for four kayakers in Rock Hill Sunday afternoon, according to the Rock Hill Fire Department.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 55-year-old Teresa Jackson reportedly grabbed a child's wrist and pushed a book in the victim's chest.More >>
Money for the scholarships is generated by the annual Charlotte Pride Festival, which celebrates the city’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer communities.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 87-year-old Thomas Davis was last seen leaving his home on Bullock Drive around 9 p.m. Saturday.More >>
