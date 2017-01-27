Recipe: Big View Diner's Chocolate Cake - | WBTV Charlotte

Recipe: Big View Diner's Chocolate Cake

Hannah Neikirk from Big View Diner in Charlotte is sharing her recipe for her Chocolate Fudge Cake. It's Kristen Miranda's personal favorite.

Ingredients for the cake:

  • 2 2/3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
  • 1/3 cup light brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup best-quality cocoa powder
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 3 eggs
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons sour cream
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 3/4 cup unsalted butter, melted and cooled
  • 1/2 cup corn oil
  • 1 1/3 cups chilled water

Directions for the cake:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Butter and line the bottom of 2 (8-inch) cake pans.
  2. In a large bowl, mix together the flour, sugars, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
  3. In another bowl or wide-necked measuring cup whisk together the eggs, sour cream and vanilla until blended.
  4. Using a standing or handheld electric mixer, beat together the melted butter and corn oil until just blended (you'll need another large bowl for this is using the hand mixer; the standing mixer comes with its own bowl), then beat in the water.
  5. Add the dry ingredients all at once and mix together on a slow speed. Add the egg mixture, and mix again until everything is blended and then pour into the prepared tins. And actually, you could easily do this manually; I just like my toys and find the stand mixer a comforting presence in itself.
  6. Bake the cakes for 45 to 50 minutes, or until a cake-tester comes out clean.
  7. Cool the cakes in their pans on a wire rack for 15 minutes, and then turn the cakes out on the rack to cool completely.

