Woman whose home was destroyed by fire now a victim of theft

If it wasn't already bad enough for Tracey Angel, it got a little worse on Thursday.

According to a police report, someone stole a washing machine from her home. It's the same home that was destroyed by fire last week.

The fire happened on January 18 at a duplex on Matika Drive. Most everything was destroyed, but the washer was salvaged.

Police say Angel reported that she had no way to secure the burned out house, and that on Thursday she noticed that the water hoses water cut and the washer gone.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245, or tips may be submitted online at http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org

