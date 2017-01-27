Morning Motivation: Drop It, Let it Go, Move Ahead

For many of us, it can be impossible to let negative situations go.

We ponder on words and actions of others, these actions brought against us, and we use this negative energy as fuel to hinder our next moments. Let's face it, many of us have a put it behind us issue. We tend to struggle with letting things go.

Today I want to share a formula which will help to push you past resentment and forge you into forwardness:

Drop It: Learn the power of just dismissing yourself from the negative act. Let It Go: This is the power of just removing your life from what has taken place. Move Ahead: This is the power of applying lessons to the past pain-points.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.