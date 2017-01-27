Two Gaston Co. school buses involved in collision, no injuries reported

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 87-year-old Thomas Davis was last seen leaving his home on Bullock Drive around 9 p.m. Saturday.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 87-year-old Thomas Davis was last seen leaving his home on Bullock Drive around 9 p.m. Saturday.More >>
According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle wreck happened around 1:15 p.m. on I-77 northbound and I-485 near mile marker 19 Sunday.More >>
According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle wreck happened around 1:15 p.m. on I-77 northbound and I-485 near mile marker 19 Sunday.More >>
Last year the Pittsburgh Steelers picked former North Rowan Cavalier Javon Hargrave, and in this year's draft, the Steelers again liked some Rowan County talent by picking former Salisbury Hornet Keion Adams in the seventh round of the draft.More >>
Last year the Pittsburgh Steelers picked former North Rowan Cavalier Javon Hargrave, and in this year's draft, the Steelers again liked some Rowan County talent by picking former Salisbury Hornet Keion Adams in the seventh round of the draft.More >>
It was a tale of two races for the Kannapolis based Haas F1 Team in the Russian Grand Prix Sunday at Sochi Autodrom. The fourth round of the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship saw Kevin Magnussen finish 13th while Romain Grosjean crashed out on the opening lap.More >>
It was a tale of two races for the Kannapolis based Haas F1 Team in the Russian Grand Prix Sunday at Sochi Autodrom. The fourth round of the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship saw Kevin Magnussen finish 13th while Romain Grosjean crashed out on the opening lap.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 55-year-old Teresa Jackson reportedly grabbed a child's wrist and pushed a book in the victim's chest.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 55-year-old Teresa Jackson reportedly grabbed a child's wrist and pushed a book in the victim's chest.More >>