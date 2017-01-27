Two Gaston Co. school buses involved in collision, no injuries reported

No injuries were reported Friday morning when two school buses collided in Gaston County.

The incident happened near the intersection of Crowders Creek Road and Unity Church Road around 7 a.m.

According to troopers, the buses were traveling in opposite directions and scraped by each other. We're told the buses sustained minor damage.

Officials have not said how many passengers were on the buses when this happened.

