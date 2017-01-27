'Tree Walker' out on a limb at Catawba College

High up in a tree on the Catawba College campus is one man on a mission.

As work continues on the outdoor terrace project in the heart of campus between the Hedrick Administration Building and the Cannon Student Center, a Darlington Oak on the site gets some TLC, including removal of some its upper branches.

This brave tree-walker seems to climb and hang with the greatest of ease on a sunny January day.

