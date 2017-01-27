Morning Motivation: Mental Magnet: The power of thought attraction

There is no powerful force in the world than that of thoughts and words. When the two are combined, and in agreement, a life can be transformed for the best or the worst. It is key that we must watch what we say and watch what we think.

Three keys to keep in mind:

Your thoughts create a picture of what your life desires...You words form it. Your words build what your mind first introduced it....its a factory...use it correctly. Fill you mind with good, wholesome, and prosperous thoughts...they will force your words to comply.

