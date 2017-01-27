Salisbury offering free yard waste compost

The city’s public services department has begun its yard waste compost giveaway at its Grants Greek Compost Facility, where anyone, not just Salisbury residents, can pickup free, high-quality compost generated from last year’s curb-side yard waste.

Compost is a healthy soil conditioner that can be used to improve plant and soil quality. The city’s compost is mixed with wood mulch and leaves, processed, composted and converted into a rich organic matter that boasts additional benefits such as water conservation, weed prevention and soil erosion reduction.

The Grants Creek Composting Facility is located at 1915 Grubb Ferry Road. Compost is available for pickup on Fridays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until supplies are depleted.

For more information please contact the public services department at (704) 638-2098.

