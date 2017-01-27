Watauga County Schools on 2-hour delay - | WBTV Charlotte

Watauga County Schools on 2-hour delay

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Watauga County Schools are running on a 2-hour delay Friday morning.

Friday morning the school district announced that road conditions were the cause of the delay.

Early Friday morning, multiple crashes were reported and roads were being described as being slippery. 

