Watauga County Schools on 2-hour delay

Watauga County Schools are running on a 2-hour delay Friday morning.

Friday morning the school district announced that road conditions were the cause of the delay.

Due to current road conditions, Watauga County Schools will operate on a two hour delay Friday, Jan. 27. — WataugaCountySchools (@WataugaSchools) January 27, 2017

Early Friday morning, multiple crashes were reported and roads were being described as being slippery.

