I-485 outer lanes reopen, injuries reported in west Charlotte wreck

Injuries have been reported from a crash on I-485 outer in west Charlotte.

Lanes were closed before 6 a.m. near the exit to Moores Chapel Road. A vehicle involved in the crash was blocking a lane. All lanes have since reopened.

Vehicles close to the crash have been able to use the Moores Chapel Road exit to move around the wreck, but traffic was backed up in the area.

Police have not said how many people were hurt in this incident and have not released the extent of anyone's injuries.

