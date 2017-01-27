Turn of events before deadly officer shooting

Good morning friends. It's Christine Sperow in the WBTV newsroom. Before I go on set I wanted to send you a quick email so you have a first look at the stories making headlines now as you wake up. Watch WBTV News This Morning from 4:30-9:00 a.m. We'll get you caught up and make sure you're prepared for the day as you head out the door.

We are continuing to following every development in a deadly shooting in Charlotte that's being described as a road rage incident. The latest news is the identity of the victim has been released. We also are learning about the what happened that led to the man being shot by an undercover CMPD officer. WBTV's Mark Davenport will have all the details in live report right at 5 a.m.

VIDEO ALERT: We have the body cam video of another deadly officer-involved shooting in Charlotte, now that a judge says CMPD must release it. This was the incident where officers responded to an armed man on a CATS bus. Rodney Smith was shot 22 times.

Who is going to pay for the wall? President Trump and the president of Mexico exchanging words over who will pay for building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. What will happen now that the Mexican president canceled his meeting with Trump? We'll looking ahead to what could happen next.

TODAY: A major event is happening today in Washington. The March for Life rally is expected to draw a lot of people and we're learning more about who will be speaking at the rally.

WEATHER CHANGES: It's cold outside right. Our meteorologist said get ready for the dip in temps and we're feeling it now. Will it last? Catch the most accurate forecast every seven minutes by watching the show on air.

We're live now. Tune in!

Christine