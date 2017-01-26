Fondling charges

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
Breaking—a man arrested and charged with fondling two young girls. Shockingly, he works as a substitute teacher at a Charlotte elementary school.
Temperatures are dropping and Eric Thomas says we’re in for a string of freezing nights ahead.
The co-founder of Charlotte based Bojangles’ has passed away. Richard Thomas and his partner Jack Fulk opened the first Bojangles' restaurant on West Boulevard and South Tryon in Charlotte back in 1977.
Plus, a man on a motorcycle crashes, then hangs on for dear life to a moving car. Wait until you see how he saves himself.
Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!
On Friday, deputies were called to the 170 block of Lyerly Pond Road, which is off of Faith Road, after 53-year-old Shelia Godfrey was found deceased.More >>
The parents of a six-month-old that died in the hospital Saturday could possibly be facing murder charges after allegedly abusing the baby.More >>
Thursday is the NFL Draft and another day to put last year's 6-10 season behind the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers pick #8 in the first round and own 4 of the top 98 picks.More >>
The family will be provided financial assistance for food, clothing and personal hygiene items, the Red Cross said.More >>
About 200 people gathered in Marshall Park Saturday for a second rally in as many weeks in support of policies to protect the environment.More >>
