Hostage situation resolved peacefully in Salisbury

What was reported to be hostage situation was resolved peacefully by police in Salisbury on Thursday night.

According to witnesses and police, a man was inside a home in the 1500 block of W. Horah Street. That man, described by his grandmother as being addicted to drugs and alcohol, had a knife and was with his brother, who the grandmother described as "mentally disabled."

Police were called and responded to the incident. It was reported to police as a hostage situation and stand-off.

Salisbury Police and deputies from the Rowan Sheriff's Office blocked off the street and began talking to the man in the house.

After a short time, the man agreed to go with police. The Special Response Team went into the house and came out a few minutes later with the man in custody.

The man's grandmother was heard in the street begging police to take him and "get him some help."

The brother was not hurt and was with his mother.

Charges are possible in the case, according to police. They said the man would first be taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.