CMS substitute teacher charged with sexually assaulting two elementary school girls expected in court Friday

A substitute teacher with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools was arrested Thursday and charged with sexually assaulting two female elementary school students. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Friday afternoon.

John Rader, 34, is charged with six counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of indecent liberties with a student by a teacher.

On Wednesday, detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit were notified by Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Police about an investigation into an alleged sexual assault that involved a female student and her long-term substitute teacher, Rader, at the Merry Oaks Elementary School.

The victim told police Rader had forcibly fondled her on multiple occasions. A second female victim was also identified and interviewed, police said.

Additional information and evidence were gathered and warrants were signed for Rader’s arrest.

CMS said Thursday night that Rader is currently listed as "inactive" as a substitute with the district.

A letter was sent from Principal Slagle to parents about the arrest.

"We are working closely with law enforcement regarding an allegation of inappropriate contact with one of our students by a former substitute teacher, who is no longer working at our school," the letter read in part. "I want to assure you that I am committed to the safety of all of our students and will assist law enforcement in any way needed during this investigation. We will provide as much needed support to our students and families during this process."

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

