Man dies at hospital after being shot in northeast Charlotte

A man who was shot in northeast Charlotte Thursday later died at the hospital, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital from the intersection of West W.T. Harris Boulevard and Mallard Creek Road around 7:15 p.m. Officials said he died just after 8:30 p.m.

Police said the victim, whose name has not been released, was shot at a different location. They were working to determine where exactly the crime occurred.

Investigators have not given a possible motive for the shooting or said if any potential suspects are being sought.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

