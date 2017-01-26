Founder of Bojangles', grandfather of fallen firefighter dies

WBTV has learned the last surviving co-founder of Bojangles' has passed away.

Richard B. Thomas passed away after a short illness Wednesday morning in Atlanta. Family members said he passed away peacefully with family by his side. He was 82 years old.

Thomas worked with Dave Thomas, the founder of Wendy’s, and Colonel Sanders from KFC as a young man before he and his partner, Jack Fulk, founded Bojangles'.

He also founded a restaurant in Atlanta, GA, which was his current home, 31 years ago.

Thomas was also the grandfather of Richard Sheltra, the Pineville firefighter who died last April while fighting a fire at an Edwin Watts Golf store on Highway 51. The 21-year-old came from a family of firefighters. Both his mother and father were volunteer firefighters.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.